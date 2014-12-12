The newest Michael Mann film “Blackhat” will arrive in theaters next month or year depending on how you look at it. Mann (“Heat”) is infamous for having a lot of action and gunplay sequences in his films. The film stars Chris Hemsworth (“Thor”) as Nicolas Hathaway a man released from prison to help American and Chinese authorities pursue a mysterious cyber criminal. The dangerous search leads them from Chicago to Hong Kong. Check out the trailer!

So, what does the term “Blackhat” mean?

Black hat is used to describe a hacker (or, if you prefer, cracker) who breaks into a computer system or network with malicious intent.

“Blackhat” will open in theaters on January 16, 2015. The film stars Chris Hemsworth, Viola Davis, William Mapother, Wei Tang, Holt McCallany, John Ortiz, Ritchie Coster, Brandon Molale, Jason Butler Harner, Archie Kao, Spencer Garrett, Yorick van Wageningen, Tracee Chimo, Manny Montana, Sara Finley, Michael Flores, Leehom Wang, Joe Rudy Guerrero Jr., Daniel Juhn, Abhi Sinha, Michael Bentt, Danny Burstein, Peter Jae, Fabiola Sicily, Sophia Santi, Alexander von Roon, Gretalia Kensova, Lyn Quinn, Neil Sandilands, Dina Morrone, Seth Adams, Kirt Kishita, Victor Chi, Harry Oram Thomas Longo, Billy Choi, Vedzih Redzepovic, Jon Eric Hoffman, Minn Vo, Aswad Ali, Siu-Fai Cheung, Muscle Marquez, Kate Hawkins, Wilfred Lopez and Frank Cutler. Michael Mann and Morgan Davis Foehl wrote the screenplay based on a story by Michael Mann and Morgan Davis Foehl. Michael Mann directs.

