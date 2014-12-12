550 SHARES Share Tweet

With the end of “The Colbert Report” in sight, the show’s host Stephen Colbert is ramping up his guest list and absurdity (in a good way) on the show. His latest guest was Smaug the Dragon (voiced by actor Benedict Cumberbatch) from the upcoming “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” epic. The host and the dragon warmed up to each other before the giant worm left after things quickly got heated. Check it out!

Colbert did have a small cameo role as a citizen of Laketown in “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.” So, Colbert did have a connection to the film’s director Peter Jackson and he was able to book Smaug on the show with some digital assistance from WETA Workshop.

Colbert’s last show will be on December 18th. He is expected to have the Grim Reaper on as his final guest. Stephen Colbert will be taking over for David Letterman on “The Late Show” in a few months.

“The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” will open in theaters on December 17th.

