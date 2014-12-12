Search
the-interview-poster-seth-rogen-james-francoIn the The Interview Dave Skylark and his producer Aaron Rapoport run the popular celebrity tabloid TV show “Skylark Tonight.” When they discover that North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un is a fan of the show, they land an interview with him in an attempt to legitimize themselves as journalists. As Dave and Aaron prepare to travel to Pyongyang, their plans change when the CIA recruits them, perhaps the two least-qualified men imaginable, to assassinate Kim Jong-un.

We had a chance to see the movie and it’s hilarious.  The real Kim Jong-un needs to calm down, purchase tickets for the movie on the 25th of December, buy popcorn and laugh his ass off with this movie because it’s really good.
Today we have a photo gallery featuring the best of James Franco , who stars in The Interview, check it out below!

The Interview (2014)
Seth Rogen;James Franco

127 Hours (2010)

2. 127 Hours

This is The End (2013)

3. This is the End

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)

4. Rise of the Planet of the Apes

Spider-Man — Trilogy (2002, 2004, 2007)

download

Oz: The Great and Powerful (2013)

6.Oz The Great and Powerful

Milk (2008)

7. Milk

In the Valley of Elah (2007)

8. In The Valley of Elah

James Dean (2001)

9. James Dean

Pineapple Express (2008)

10. Pineapple Express

THE INTERVIEW in theaters nationwide on December 25th!
Hashtag: #TheInterviewMovie
En la comedia de acción The Interview, Dave Skylark (James Franco) y su productor Aaron Rapoport (Seth Rogen) son los encargados del popular programa amarillista de TV dedicado a las celebridades “Skylark Tonight”. Cuando descubren que el dictador norcoreano Kim Jong-un es un fan del show, consiguen una entrevista con él en un intento por obtener legitimidad periodística. Mientras Dave y Aaron se preparan para viajar a Pyongyang, sus planes cambian cuando la CIA los recluta, como los dos hombres menos calificados en los que uno podría pensar para asesinar a Kim Jong-un.