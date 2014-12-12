Inherent Vice is full of mega star power like Joaquin Phoenix, Josh Brolin, Reese Witherspoon, Owen Wilson, Martin Short, Benicio del Toro and more. It’s also got a host of new discoveries film-wise, and many of them were at the film’s Los Angeles press junket last weekend.

We sat in on a roundtable with Hong Chau and Sasha Pieterse, representing two of the many wacky characters Doc Sportello (Phoenix) encounters in his mystery. Chau plays Jade, a massage parlor worker with information Doc needs. Pieterse plays a woman Doc encounters while interviewing a dentist (Short). Inherent Vice opens in limited release December 12 and we’ll have more interviews with the cast before its wide release January 9.

Q: Hong, this is your first movie role, right?

Hong Chau: I know, yeah, it’s crazy. It’s my first movie role and it just happened to be a Thomas Pynchon character in a film directed by Paul Thomas Anderson opposite Joaquin Phoenix. WTF?

Q: Did you read the book before or after you got the roles, and how different is the film from the novel?

Sasha Pieterse: I read the book when I got the film. Honestly, the whole book was amazing but I think that Paul took the best parts and he had such a great vision for how he wanted it to turn out. For people who love the book, I think they’re going to love the movie. I don’t think there’s really anything that anyone would be disappointed with.

Hong Chau: I also read the book. I read it after my first audition because I went into the audition with nothing. It said just come, and be prepared to improve. So Cassandra Kulukundis, our casting director, left me alone in the room with two scenes for a few minutes and I was like what is this? What is this? This is insane. That made me go out and immediately pick up the book and I started reading it. By the time I had met with Paul for my second audition, I had read the book. I think Paul did a really good job. You can see why it took him so long to adapt it. It was five years or something like that. He ended up condensing a lot of the information. Some of the things that Jade does, some of the lines are from another character [in the book], the information. I think even though this is kind of an unwieldy story, I think Paul tried to make it as comprehensible.

Nuke the Fridge: Did you get the whole script, or only your pages?

Hong Chau: I read the first draft or some sort of draft prior to my last audition.

Sasha Pieterse: Yeah, I was at I think the first table read, and there was hardly anyone cast at that point. It was really great. We were sitting at a dining room table in some random house in Studio City with Paul and Joaquin and Joanna and Jenna was there too. It was a thick script, and as we were going, he was rewriting. He had his computer and was rewriting as we were talking. So that was crazy, but I read the first draft, I think probably the same one that you read. It’s such a unique experience too because I think as much as he had that vision that he was working on for so long, it was changing as he was filming.

Hong Chau: I was bummed I wasn’t there for the table read. I was in Amsterdam.

Q: What were you doing in Amsterdam?

Hong Chau: I was doing research. No. [Laughs] I had already had a vacation planned. It’s like, “Well, I know I’m going to go do this movie so I should go take this vacation now.”

Q: Does the fashion and drug culture of the ‘70s feel like a weird, alien world to you? Do you wish you could have lived through it?

Hong Chau: I love vintage things. I feel like I was not supposed to be born in the time that I’m in right now. I love all of the old styles that we got to wear from the hair to the clothes, the big hair. Lots of makeup. I loved it. I didn’t think that it was foreign at all. I felt very comfortable.

Sasha Pieterse: Yeah, I mean, I think at least our culture now, we know so much about that time. Especially with fashion like you say, it’s kind of been brought back. So it wasn’t foreign to me at all, just an education of what’s happened in that time. Then also the way we were filming everything, we felt like we were in that moment. Actually, almost all of the places that we filmed in were what Thomas described in his book so that was great. We were in that mindset and also our clothes and our hair, everything was in that fashion that it felt totally organic. I don’t think it was foreign at all.

Hong Chau: I also liked how I wish we were more agitated as a society and culture and just did more. That’s what I miss. Not that there aren’t things that are going on right now currently that is touched upon in the story, things that are in the news right now with police brutality and corporate greed, sexual exploitation of young women and pillars of the community who end up doing horrible things. Those are things that are touched upon. This is a very entertaining book and a very entertaining movie but I think those are things that are touched upon.

Q: Does comedy come easily for you or is it something you’ve had to work at?

Sasha Pieterse: I think comedy’s really underrated. Really underrated. It’s hard to make people laugh and I think the really great part about the way it’s written, how Thomas did it and the way Paul did it, is that a lot of the comic relief in the movie is because we’re so serious. I think that kind of plays in all different types of comedy but this is such a great dramedy and for that reason, because also I think the nature of that time, the crazy psychedelic everything that was in that moment, everyone was so serious about it. That’s what makes it really funny. That’s how I feel. I know my character, a lot of the humor that comes from my character is because she’s crazy and she’s dead serious about what she’s doing. I think it’s just hysterical the way her character turned out and the way Martin Short’s character is so quirky. It’s right up his alley but his character is dead serious about it. He’s so in that moment and that’s totally who he is. He’s high all the time and that’s what makes it really funny.

Nuke: Sasha, you started acting very young. How did you know you wanted to be an actor at that age?

Sasha Pieterse: I’m from South Africa and we emigrated to the U.S. for better opportunities, my parents and I. We came in contact with a girl whose child was in the business and she was a photographer so we took a few photos and I really loved it and she sent it to her agent. And they signed me which is the hardest part, first. And I never stopped loving it. I think that was the really great part is that my parents were awesome and very supportive. They made sure that I was as grounded as possible and they told me, “Any time you hate this, stop.” I think because I had the freedom to have that choice and know that I didn’t have to do this for the rest of my life if I didn’t want to, I had a different outlook and I never stopped wanting to be in this industry. It’s so different. There’s no life like this, in good ways and bad, but I love my job and I think if you love your job instead of other things in the business, you will handle everything so much better.

Q: With your music career, are you influenced by any music of the era of Inherent Vice?

Sasha Pieterse: Definitely. There’s a certain kind of freedom that comes from that time especially and it’s okay to be different. That whole thing is so much experimenting, and I love so many different styles, I think the fact that it was so easygoing, I really appreciate that. So yeah, I totally pulled from that for sure and it was really cool to see his musical choices too. What they decided to go with was really cool and I think the great part about it too was that there was such great music, but it also wasn’t always in the places where you would expect and there were some times that were just kind of silent. Paul does that in all the movies that he does but I think what I respect about it too is that every movies is different. He approaches every movie from a different angle, from every point of view including music so I think it was a really good choice.