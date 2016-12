THE GAMBLER celebrated its New York Premiere last night at the AMC Lincoln Square where stars Mark Wahlberg, Brie Larson, Michael Kenneth Williams, Anthony Kelley, Domenick Lombardozzi, Richard Schiff, and Alvin Ing walked the red carpet alongside Director Rupert Wyatt, and Executive Producers James Tobak and William Monahan. THE GAMBLER, from Paramount Pictures, is in theaters nationwide on Christmas Day.

Check out some images from the premiere below!