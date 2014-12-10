ABC and Marvel Entertainment have released a new poster for the upcoming TV series “Marvel’s Agent Carter” and you can see it below!

Starring Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chad Michael Murray as SSR Agent Jack Thompson, Enver Gjokaj as SSR Agent Daniel Sousa, James D’Arcy as Edwin Jarvis, and Shea Whigham as SSR Chief Roger Dooley, “Marvel’s Agent Carter” was written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. Executive producers are Tara Butters, Michele Fazekas, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Chris Dingess, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Alan Fine, Joe Quesada, Stan Lee and Jeph Loeb.

“Marvel’s Agent Carter” is produced by ABC Studios and Marvel Television and is set to premiere January 6, 2015 on ABC.