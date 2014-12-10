350 SHARES Share Tweet

Meet the Director and Co-Writer of

Guardians of the Galaxy

Friday, December 12th at Amoeba Music in Hollywood!

In celebration of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy debuting on Blu-ray™ 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand December 9th, there will be a signing event for the first 200 people to purchase it at Amoeba Hollywood on Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray or DVD beginning December 9th.

That’s right, get your copy of the epic Guardians of the Galaxy and get it signed by the director and co-writer James Gunn (Super, Slither and The Specials). Plus Nuke the Fridge will be covering the event!

The event is taking place this Friday, December 12th 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. in side Amoeba Music ( 6400 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028 (323) 245-6400 ).

ABOUT GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY

From Marvel, the studio that launched the epic franchises of “Iron Man,” “Thor,” “Captain America” and “Marvel’s The Avengers,” comes an unlikely new team—the “Guardians of the Galaxy.” The Marvel Cinematic Universe expands into the cosmos when brash space adventurer Peter Quill steals a coveted orb and becomes the object of a relentless bounty hunt. To evade his enemies, Quill forges an uneasy truce with Rocket, a gun-toting raccoon; Groot, a tree-like humanoid; the deadly assassin Gamora; and the revenge-driven Drax. But when Quill discovers the true power of the orb, he must rally his ragtag band of misfits for a desperate battle that will decide the fate of the galaxy. Featuring amazing new characters and exclusive bonus features, this must-own blockbuster will have you hooked on a feeling… of pure adrenaline!