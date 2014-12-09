As expected, because it’s been a tradition with the Marvel films, ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will feature tie-in scenes for The Avengers: Age of Ultron that will open in theaters on May 1st 2015.

“You should expect something,” executive producer Jed Whedon said to EW. “The Avengers is the big tent that all the franchises play under. Obviously, we’re included in that.”

It’s unknown how much of an impact Age of Ultron will have on the show’s storyline and Maurissa Tancharoen says won’t be as big a crossover as the Winter Soldier was.

“I don’t think any movie has the potential to impact us in the way that Captain America 2 did,” executive producer Maurissa Tancharoen said.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

