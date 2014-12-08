Superman, or at least a part of Superman’s past, is finding its way to television. A Superman prequel project entitled “Krypton” is currently in development at Syfy from writer David S. Goyer.

Here’s the logline for the show.

“Years before the Superman legend we know, the House of El was shamed and ostracized. This series follows The Man of Steel’s grandfather as he brings hope and equality to Krypton, turning a planet in disarray into one worthy of giving birth to the greatest Super Hero ever known.”

It was rumored that Goyer was working on this project, but he had no network or any details publicly attached. Goyer and Ian Goldberg (“Once Upon a Time”) will executive produce the project with Goldberg writing the pilot based on a story by Goyer and Goldberg.

Goyer sports an impressive set of credentials which include “Man of Steel,” “Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Starz’ “Da Vinci’s Demons,” NBC’s “Constantine,” “Batman Begins,” “Jumper” and “Dark City” to name only a few.

With the Batman prequel series “Gotham” racking up the ratings for Fox, a Superman prequel series should fare just as well or better.

In the “Man of Steel,” fans found the Krypton sequence in the film to be their favorite part with a mixture of science, fantasy and political intrigue.

Hopefully, the Syfy Channel will do the series the honor of giving it a chance with a budget worthy enough to bring Krypton to life properly. Remember this is the same channel that spawned two “Sharknado” movies.

