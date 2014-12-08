web analytics
Annie-poster-2The Broadway classic that has delighted audiences for generations comes to the big screen with a new, contemporary vision in Columbia Pictures’ comedy Annie. Director/Producer/Screenwriter Will Gluck teams with producers James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith & Will Smith, Caleeb Pinkett, and Shawn “JAY Z” Carter, Laurence “Jay” Brown, and Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith with a modern telling that captures the magic of the classic characters and original show that won seven Tony Awards. Academy Award® nominee Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) stars as Annie, a young, happy foster kid who’s also tough enough to make her way on the streets of New York in 2014. Originally left by her parents as a baby with the promise that they’d be back for her someday, it’s been a hard knock life ever since with her mean foster mom Miss Hannigan (Cameron Diaz). But everything’s about to change when the hard-nosed tycoon and New York mayoral candidate Will Stacks (Jamie Foxx) – advised by his brilliant VP, Grace (Rose Byrne) and his shrewd and scheming campaign advisor, Guy (Bobby Cannavale) – makes a thinly-veiled campaign move and takes her in. Stacks believes he’s her guardian angel, but Annie’s self-assured nature and bright, sun-will-come-out-tomorrow outlook on life just might mean it’s the other way around.

Check out images from the premiere of Annie below!

Un clásico de Broadway que ha deleitado al público desde hace varias generaciones llega a la pantalla grande con una perspectiva nueva y contemporánea en la comedia de Columbia Pictures Annie. El director, productor y guionista Will Gluck se une a los productores James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith y Will Smith, Caleeb Pinkett y Shawn “JAY Z” Carter, Laurence “Jay” Brown y Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith en una versión moderna que captura la magia de los personajes clásicos y del show original que ganó siete premios Tony. La actriz nominada al Premio de la Academia® Quvenzhané Wallis (Beasts of the Southern Wild) protagoniza la película en el papel de Annie, una feliz niña en adopción temporal que tiene la fortaleza suficiente para abrirse camino en las calles de Nueva York en 2014. Sus padres la dejaron cuando era bebé con la promesa de que volverían a buscarla algún día y, desde entonces, no ha tenido una vida fácil junto a su dura madre sustituta, la señorita Hannigan (Cameron Díaz). Pero todo está a punto de cambiar cuando Will Stacks (Jamie Foxx), un duro magnate y candidato a alcalde de Nueva York, aconsejado por su brillante vicepresidenta, Grace (Rose Byrne), y su astuto y maquiavélico asesor de campaña, Guy (Bobby Cannavale), toma una decisión de campaña poco disimulada y la lleva a vivir con él. Stacks cree que él es el ángel de la guarda de la niña, pero la confianza de Annie en sí misma y su vivaz actitud optimista ante la vida podrían llegar a significar justamente lo opuesto.