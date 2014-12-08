Batman could not become the crime fighter he is today without some assistance from certain individuals in Gotham City’s law enforcement department. It seems, his closest metropolitan ally will not be joining him in the upcoming “Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice” film.

Spoiler Alert!

News reports are surfacing that Police Commissioner James Gordon will have already passed away by the time the events in the new film take place. According to website Bad Ass Digest, the film’s script will call for a shot of James Gordon’s memorial plaque. This isn’t the first Batman ally to be rumored to be dead. Batman’s sidekick Robin is said to have also pushed up daisies.

With the Dark Knight already patrolling the streets of Gotham for 17 years, there are many adventures that will have taken place between the then and now. So, Gordon’s passing away is tragic but not out of the question.

So, how will this impact the new DC Movieverse? Perhaps the death of Jim Gordon will feed into later plotlines for future Batman movies. It would give Batman a good reason to pursue The Joker if he were the one to have killed the commissioner.

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” will open in theaters on May 6, 2016. The action/adventure/fantasy film will star Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Galdot, Diane Lane, Laurence Fishburne, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Holly Hunter, Ray Fisher, Callan Mulvey, Tao Okamoto, Jason Momoa, Scoot McNairy, Jena Malone, Dan Amboyer and George Seder. Chris Terrio wrote the screenplay from the story by David S. Goyer and Zack Snyder, which is based on characters created by Jerry Siegel, Joe Shuster and Bob Kane. Zack Snyder directs.

Source: Bad Ass Digest