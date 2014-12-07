

Josh Brolin landed the role of Marvel uber villain in Guardians of the Galaxy, even though he wasn’t that film’s big bad. He’s not in The Avengers: Age of Ultron either but Brolin knows when he’s working for Marvel again.

“The fact that it’s so, it’s like, Yeah in 2016 and ’17, what am I going to be doing? Oh, I’m going to be doing that,'” Brolin said when I asked him about Thanos at the junket for Inherent Vice. “I’m very lucky in that way, man. I just get presented these things and I go wow, really? Why now and why this? The possibilities for Thanos are unlimited.”

Brolin also reflected on his work for Guardians of the Galaxy. “I loved doing it. It was great. It was totally different. That’s not even the reason why I did it. I just loved the idea of that. It’s a really fun deal. I was more nervous during that than I think I’ve been in a long time because it’s a very different venue with 32 cameras or whatever surrounding you, and paint but fun.”

