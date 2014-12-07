[All images property of individual license holders and studios/production companies.]

Greetings and salutations, fellow Fridge Nukers! Bradfield here, reporting from the gift shop at the Center for Disease Control…

As reported by Nuke the Fridge over the past year-plus, AMC will be producing a spinoff of its runaway hit series, The Walking Dead. It is the perennial hit-maker’s second foray into the world of spinoffs. Much to the chagrin of many a TWD Fan, it will not a prequel featuring the Dixon brothers. We know, so far, that it is a completely original story, unrelated to the trials and tribulations of Rick Grimes and company as they make their way in the American South. In September, our own Chris Salce provided a breakdown of the primary characters – further confirming that the zombies will be the only common element between both TV series, as well as Robert Kirkman‘s original comics series.

While anxious fans still have some time to wait before the show starts shooting, and the “Spoiler Damage Control Department” at AMC releases some tidbits to satisfy the need for precious information, the network did release the title of the new series, as well as the names of a couple key cast members, this week.

First and foremost, without further ado, new show is tentatively titled The Walking Dead: Cobalt. Not a lot is said about what the title actually means, but by definition, Cobalt is an extremely durable metal made from separating it from iron ore. So on a symbolic level, it could represent the people who make it through the zombie apocalypse.

Three cast members have also been confirmed. Much like the casting on the parent series, TWDC doesn’t have many “household” names – at least, so far, in that narrow definition. However, the announced cast members will be familiar faces to many a Fridge Nuker. Veteran character actor Cliff Curtis will be playing the lead role of Sean Cabrera – a father, “just trying to do the right thing.” You may recognize Cliff from such films as Danny Boyle’s Sunshine, Darren Aronofsky’s The Fountain, and of course, a small, independent hit called Live Free, or Die Hard. Sean’s rebellious son, Cody, will be played by Frank Dillane, who fans of the Harry Potter films will recognize as young Tom Riddle from … and The Half Blood Prince. Finally, Alycia Debnam Carey, from this summer’s disaster flick, Into the Storm, plays single mother of two, Nancy Tompkins.

No announcements about TWDC‘s premiere date and time have been made, however at present, it is considered a “pilot,” and not confirmed for even a half season. If recent history is any indication, [Breaking Bad prequel, Better Call Saul, was fast-tracked for a full season shortly after AMC exec’s saw the first rough footage from the pilot] a full series is likely.

In the meantime, check in early and often with Nuke the Fridge for the latest Walking Dead news.