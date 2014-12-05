250 SHARES Share Tweet

Although he was set to replace J.J. Abrams as the director for Star Trek 3, news has hit that Bob Orci no longer has that job. According to Deadline Paramount Pictures is looking into bringing in Edgar Wright to replace him. Wright is best known for directing Shaun of the Dead and The World’s End.

It’s unknown why Orci dropped out of the project but it looks like the film will be moving forward as planned with the screenplay he wrote along with Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne. Star Trek 3 should open in theaters in 2016.