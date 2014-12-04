Official First Trailer and New Poster For TERMINATOR GENISYS

450 SHARES Share Tweet

The year is 2029. John Connor, leader of the resistance continues the war against the machines. At the Los Angeles offensive, John’s fears of the unknown future begin to emerge when TECOM spies reveal a new plot by SkyNet that will attack him from both fronts; past and future, and will ultimately change warfare forever.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is “Back” with co stars Emilia Clarke, and Jai Courtney for Terminator Genisys.

Terminator Genisys in theaters July 1, 2015

Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney, Jason Clarke, Matt Smith, Byung-Hun Lee, JK Simmons Directed by Alan Taylor

