A PRINCE GAINS UNTHINKABLE POWER AT AN
UNIMAGINABLE COST IN THE ACTION-PACKED ADVENTURE
DRACULA UNTOLD
ON DIGITAL HD JANUARY 20, 2015
AND BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK AND DVD ON FEBRUARY 3, 2015
FROM UNIVERSAL PICTURES HOME ENTERTAINMENT
AND LEGENDARY PICTURES
Universal City, California, December 3, 2014 – One of the most enduring and captivating figures of all time unveils his beginnings in Dracula Untold, a gorgeously realized, never before seen, story of the legendary vampire’s origin story. Dracula Untold debuts on Digital HD on January 20, 2015 and on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack, including Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD with UltraViolet™, and On Demand February 3, 2015 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment and Legendary Pictures.
For almost a century, the legend of Dracula has mesmerized audiences with the story of a charismatic royal who feasts on the blood of innocents after the sun goes down. Dracula Untold reveals the man behind the myth in the thrilling, action-packed tale of Vlad III, Prince of Wallachia (Luke Evans – The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, Fast & Furious 6), who makes a terrifying deal with a supernatural ally that will allow him to save his family and his country – at the cost of his soul.
Joining Evans is an all-star international cast featuring Dominic Cooper (Captain America: The First Avenger), Charles Dance (HBO’s Game of Thrones), Sarah Gadon (The Amazing Spider-Man 2) and Art Parkinson (HBO’s Game of Thrones). In this epic tale of heroism and sacrifice in the face of savagery, the Dracula Untold Blu-ray™ Combo Pack and DVD takes audiences behind the scenes with exclusive bonus content including interactive features, filmmaker commentary and much more.
The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack includes a Blu-ray™, DVD and DIGITAL HD with UltraViolet™.
- Blu-ray™ unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.
- DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.
- DIGITAL HD with UltraViolet™lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.
Bonus Features Exclusive to Blu-ray™
- Alternate Opening
- Deleted Scenes
- The Land of Dracula – An exclusive interactive map that takes fans deep into Dracula’s mysterious world, including Castle Dracula, Cozia Monastery, Broken Tooth Mountain and Borga Pass.
- Luke Evens – Creating a Legend
Bonus Features on Blu-ray™ and DVD
- Day in the Life – Luke Evans – Personal moments with the film’s star provide a glimpse into life on set.
- Dracula Retold – An exploration of the production, including costumes, sets and how the real history of Dracula is woven into the story.
- Slaying 1000 – A behind-the-scenes look at the making of Vlad’s epic battle against an army of thousands, from the script and visual effects.
- Feature commentary with director Gary Shore and production designer François Audouy.
SYNOPSIS
Witness the origin story of one of legend’s most captivating figures in the action-adventure, Dracula Untold. The year is 1462 and Transylvania has enjoyed a prolonged period of peace under the just and fair rule of the battle-weary Vlad III, the prince of Wallachia (Luke Evans, Fast & Furious 6, The Hobbit series). But when Sultan Mehmed II (Dominic Cooper, Captain America: The First Avenger) demands 1,000 of Wallachia’s boys – including Vlad’s own son – become child soldiers in his army, Vlad must enter into a Faustian bargain to save his family and his people. He gains the strength of 100 men, the speed of a falling star, and the power to crush his enemies. In exchange, he’s inflicted with an insatiable thirst for human blood that could force him into a life of darkness and destroy all that he holds dear.