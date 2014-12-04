Sony Pictures hosted a press conference this morning at the Pinwood Studios in London inside the “007 stage” to announce a few details for the upcoming James Bond movies that has been officially named “Spectre.” As Bond fans may know “Spectre” stands for SPecial Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion and is lead by Ernest Biofeld. A few actors confirmed include Christoph Waltz, Lea Seydoux,Andrew Scott, Monica Bellucci and Dave Bautista who is playing a character named Mr. Hinx.

It was also announced that the new Bond car is the Aston Martin DB10 and the movie will be filming in many places including London, Rome, Mexico City, Tangier, Sölden, Obertilliach, and Lake Altaussee.

Finally a teaser poster was also released via twitter that you can see below.

You can also watch the conference below!