“Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse” will be available on Digital HD February 10th and on Blu-ray and DVD February 24th. The newest installment in the Dragonheart franchise stars Ben Kinglesy (Iron Man 3) as the voice of Drago.

Take a look at the trailer:



Raffaella De Laurentiis (Dragonheart) will return to produce the film.

Here’s the synopsis of the film:

In Dragonheart 3: The Sorcerer’s Curse aspiring knight Gareth goes in search of a fallen comet rumored to contain gold and is shocked to instead find the dragon Drago. After Drago saves Gareth’s life the two become intricately bonded, and must work together to defeat an evil sorcerer and stop his reign of terror. Along the way, Gareth learns the true meaning of being a knight in this action adventure for the ages!

The bonus features will include “A Dragon’s Life,” a behind-the-scenes featurette with Ben Kingsley.