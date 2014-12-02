Imagine if all of the greatest Valiant comic heroes got together all in one series. Well wonder no longer. Your Valiant dreams have come true!

Synopsis

The Eternal Warrior has protected the Earth for more than 10,000 years. A master of countless weapons and long forgotten martial arts, he is guided by the Geomancers – those who speak for the Earth. During his long watch, the Eternal Warrior has failed three times. Each time, the Geomancer was killed…and a new dark age for humanity began. Each time, he was unable to stop The Immortal Enemy – a monstrous force of nature. A civilization killer. A horror that appears differently each time it arrives…and whose seemingly only purpose is to bring disorder and darkness to the world. Now, the time has come for The Immortal Enemy to return once more. But, this time, the Eternal Warrior will be ready. This time, he has a force greater than any single warrior. This time, he has…THE VALIANT.

Review

First, let us start with the writers of The Valiant. Jeff Lemire (Animal Man, Green Arrow) and Matt Kindt (Mind MGMT, Unity) are both respectable writer that are New York Times best-selling authors. Now throw in a Eisner Award-winning artist Paolo Rivera (Daredevil, Superior Spider-Man Team Up) and what do you get? A very well written comic with great imagery to go with it.

The story begins from ancient times to the Medieval era with the Eternal Warrior all the way up to the present. Jeff Lemire and Matt Kindt do a great job at balancing dialogue and action. There’s a whole lot of action going on but it doesn’t ever break away from telling the story of The Valiant. The two do a great job at getting all of the greatest characters from the Valiant universe and bringing them together in a way that makes sense. Each character is brought to the book for a specific reason, so it’s not like the characters don’t serve a purpose in the book.

The action scenes are great and it’s easy to see why Paolo Rivera is an award-winning artist. He blends comic art of old with modern comic art together which form great eye candy for the reader.

This issue is everything a fan of Valiant Comics could ask for. You get to see Eternal Warrior, Geomancer and Bloodshot all in one issue. You know there will be more characters from the Valiant universe that could make there way into this series and when they do, it I’m sure it would make every Valiant Comic fan proud. The Valiant #1 comes out Dec. 10.