A new motion poster kicks off the excitement for Terminator Genisys plus stay tuned because the first trailer is set to hit THIS Thursday.

Starring: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Emilia Clarke, Jai Courtney, Jason Clarke, Matt Smith, Byung-Hun Lee, JK Simmo ns Directed by: Alan Taylor

Terminator Genisys in theaters July 1, 2015

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TerminatorGenisys Twitter: https://twitter.com/Terminator Instagram: http://instagram.com/TerminatorGenisys #HeIsBack