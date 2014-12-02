A new report from Badass Digest reveals a number of heroes and villains that will make an appearance in the Batman/Superman team-up. The website claims that by the end of the movie we will be introduced to “Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and Lex Luthor.” Another character mentioned is Anatoli Knyazev, also known as KGBeast, a Batman villain and known Suicide Squad member. Knyazev is an agent under the command of Lex Luthor, whose job is to observe and report on all metahumans; particularly one unidentified woman who lives in the present day but is seen in old photographs from over 200 years ago. A wonder woman you might say.

Previous reports of actor Jared Leto (“Dallas Buyers Club”) being cast as the Joker in “Suicide Squad” maybe true after all as Badass Digest points out that “in the world of Batman v. Superman the Joker already exists and Superman knows about him, although we do not see him in this movie.” The last spoiler they reveal is that Superman villain Doomsday is in the film. Doomsday is course the only villain who killed Superman in the infamous “Death of Superman” storyline that was published by DC Comics in 1992. Doomsday had been interpreted in comics and cartoons a number of times but this will mark his first live-action appearance.

“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” is set to release on March 25th, 2016 and stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Jesse Eisenberg, Laurence Fishburne, Henry Lennix, Diane Lane, Jason Momoa, Holly Hunter, Jeremy Irons, Scoot McNairy, Callan Mulvey, and Ray Fischer.