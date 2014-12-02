There have been many documentaries on Stanley Kubrick, many new ones produced every time the films come out on home video. So too, for the new Blu-ray set Stanley Kubrick: The Masterpiece Collection, Gary Khammar directed the documentary Kubrick Remembered. Kubrick Remembered features Stanley’s wife Christiane and many other collaborators on Kubrick’s films with some new tales and insights.

On the Warner Brothers lot’s Stephen J. Ross theater, Khammer sat down with a roundtable of journalists to discuss Kubrick Remembered. We asked about a number of things the documentary brought up and listened to some other news he shared. Stanley Kubrick: The Masterpiece Collection is available Dec. 2. It includes Lolita, Dr. Strangelove, 2001, A Clockwork Orange, Barry Lyndon, The Shining, Full Metal Jacket, Eyes Wide Shut and Kubrick Remembered.

Q: Having already done a piece on Kubrick, how did you find a new angle?

Gary Khammar: Going into it, I didn’t know. I knew what I had done with the shorter version, with Kubrick in Focus. I wanted to get the perspective, in that piece, of his contemporaries and what they thought of Kubrick. With the exception of Spielberg, the other directors had never met him: Martin Scorsese, Oliver Stone, Billy Friedkin, they didn’t know him but they knew his work and his work was very important to them. They all said they learned from watching him. Scorsese says, “The rigor of his framing is unlike any director I’d ever seen.” So I thought that’s a great take on a 30 minute piece for Warners and for LACMA. It was originally produced when the Kubrick exhibit was at the museum.

With this film, I knew I wanted to dispel the rumors and the thoughts of who Stanley Kubrick was. So in July of 2013 I flew to London with my director of photography and producing partner Sean Miller. We met with Christiane. As Sean was doing test shots and looking at the estate for where we would be shooting in a few months, I sat with Christiane in the kitchen. The table is the table from The Shining where Jack Nicholson types, “All work and no play.” That’s their kitchen table.

So we sat and talked for about 20 minutes and got to know each other and feel each other out. She said the same thing to me, “Gary, there’s been documentaries done about my husband. There’s been countless books written about Stanley. Why is yours different?” I said, “I want to tell the personal story of Stanley. I want to know who your Stanley was, what his friends thought of him, his coworkers, his actors. What did they think of Stanley?” I did not want any film historians in it, I didn’t want film theorists. I wanted only the people who knew Stanley Kubrick to be in this film and let them tell the story of Stanley. Then Christiane said to me, “That’s the story I’d like told. Tell that story.”

Q: What accounts for his reputation as a recluse, which you dispel?

Gary Khammar: I think it’s because people think that Stanley didn’t go anywhere, that he was a hermit, that he was a recluse. Stanley did go out. He had a large circle of friends but when he went out, nobody knew what he looked like. This was before the days of social media. This was before the days of paparazzi so he could go out and no one had a clue that that was Stanley Kubrick. How great is that? So I think that because he didn’t go to Hollywood events, because he didn’t come to Hollywood after the early ‘60s, he stayed in England. He worked out of his house, which if you saw the documentary, is quite a large home. He lived there, he worked there and he would go out to dinner occasionally. When he went to film, he was filming for months and months and months. So he did get out. You just didn’t know it.

Nuke the Fridge: And working from home is something people today might understand a lot more than they did in the ‘60s and ‘70s?

Gary Khammar: Yes, but keep in mind, that house is 120 rooms. So you can devote a great deal of space to your office and your edit suites and your sound rooms and so forth, and a whole other set of rooms for your personal life. So that was pretty great as well. There once was a stable on the property and Stanley would work out of the stable a lot. So he could live there, he could work there and as Leon [Vitale] says in the documentary, “He didn’t go anywhere because he didn’t need to go anywhere. He lived there, he worked there. If he went into town, people didn’t know who he was.”

He didn’t like the publicity. He liked the publicity of his films, but he didn’t like the personal publicity. I think he was shy and probably didn’t interact a lot with the general public. So I think that made him a little different but I think he was a really interesting guy. I think he was a family man who loved his family and loved his pets and cared about his friends, no different than us. I think probably working-wise, he was probably tough. All the people I interviewed, his crew and his actors, loved him.

Nuke: But you found out it is true he would do 100 takes?

Gary Khammar: According to the actors that I interviewed, he did a lot of takes. Malcolm McDowell said to me, “It didn’t seem that many. Some scenes there would be in A Clockwork Orange but after that I heard in subsequent films that there were a lot of takes.” Ryan O’Neal and Gay Hamilton who were in Barry Lyndon said, “He would say, ‘Good, again.’ And Ryan said, ‘Stanley, I just did the same thing 16 times and you want me to do it again?’ He’d be like, ‘Yes.”

There’s two schools of thought here, and I have to be honest, Fred, I never got the true answer. A lot of people thought he did all these takes to break down the actor so the actor didn’t bring those affectations that an actor does. So you work through all of that by doing it over and over again, and then you do a take and that’s the one he wants. Somebody in the film says, “Peter Sellers would do 50 takes. 49 were not usable but that 50th could never be done again, and thar’s the one that he would take.” So, did he do a lot of takes? They all admitted that.

I think Stanley had a vision. He knew what he wanted and he’d be there until he got it, whether it be the lighting, whether it be the acting, whether it be the set, whatever it was. He had a vision of what he wanted and he was going to get it.

Nuke: And he was hands on with the poster treatment, down to the font for Clockwork Orange and the helmet for Full Metal Jacket?

Gary Khammar: Yes. Some sketches were done by Philip [Castle] in the documentary and he said he came up with some sketches that were run by Stanley, and Stanley says, “I like this idea.” So it would progress, progress, progress and then Stanley would sign off. Stanley signed off on everything on a film. Costumes, props, lighting. Christiane told me, changing subjects slightly, she would come home some afternoons and the living room furniture would be gone because Stanley had taken the furniture and used it on the set. A lot of it you see in Eyes Wide Shut. That’s how he also saved money, because he went tremendously over time, not as far as budget, but just time of making the film. But as far as monetary numbers, he rarely went over more than 10-15% on a film.

Nuke: Were there any discarded sketches and ideas for some of those iconic posters?

Gary Khammar: Yes, many. Some I did see but there’s only so much time to focus on that. There were a lot that actually Phil had created on two of the films and other people had worked on. Sometimes the studio would bring in an artist and say, “Create some concept art.” I think Eyes Wide Shut was one of those. Stanley saw sketches of it. I don’t know if Stanley ever saw the final result and signed off on the final result because he was in post. He was just about done with the film when he passed away.

Q: Were there any interviewees that didn’t make the final cut?

Gary Khammar: Yes, there were a couple. We interviewed Brian Cook. Brian was Stanley’s second A.D. and some films’ A.D. We filmed him in Amsterdam on a rooftop, the summer of 2013, and the audio was so bad that we couldn’t clean it up enough to include him. I was disappointed in that, but he insisted, “We’ll do it on the roof!” With the planes and the busses and the cars, I was like, “Brian, this is what you want?” There were a couple of actors that will remain nameless but they weren’t additive to the documentary. Also Christiane, who appears quite a bit in the documentary, I interviewed her over three days. She’s 82 years old now and I interviewed her for about three hours a day, so there’s a lot that never made it into the documentary. I view this as kind of a love story because it was so obvious that she’s still so in love with him, that to me, that was the best. Their relationship, she’s German, grew up in the Second World War, marrying a Jew from The Bronx. They met in 1954 I think and were together until his death in ’99. I thought that was a great story.

Q: What was the most surprising thing you learned about Kubrick?

Gary Khammar: That he wasn’t a recluse. That he was very friendly and outgoing. That was the big surprise, that he wasn’t this mystery man. Also, it was a surprise that he did not fake the moon landing. I did ask Christiane that. I think that was my first question: “Is it true he faked the moon landing.” She laughed.

Q: So The Shining wasn’t his admission of guilt?

Gary Khammar: That’s another thing. So many people read into his movies. “Oh, that represents the Nazis. Room 237 means this.” In regards to The Shining, I was talking to Stanley’s brother-in-law Jan Harlan and I said, “Let’s talk about The Shining.” He’s like, “You know, all Stanley wanted to do was make a good ghost story. That was it. I don’t understand why all these people think there’s all these hidden messages in it.”