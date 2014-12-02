Latino super star Kuno Becker is about to release his new film Panic 5 Bravo in theaters this weekend. This movie marks Becker’s directorial debut and he does a great job. Check out the video below and if you missed it we have and exclusive interview with with Kuno Becker and co-star Papile Aurora that you can watch HERE .

Sobre el Evento/About the Event:

Spanish:

El martes, 25 de Noviembre, 2014, cuatro fans en Los Angeles participaron en una intima cena con los actores Kuno Becker y Aurora Papile de la película “Panic 5 Bravo”, la cual se estrenara el viernes, 5 de diciembre. Los fans se ganaron la cena por medio de un concurso en TVezLA y fue patrocinado por el restaurante Frida.

Los ganadores, quienes son grandes fans de Becker compartieron un sinfín de risas, anécdotas, fotos y una gran variedad de deliciosos platillos que tornaron la noche en una experiencia inolvidable.

Becker y Papile han estado promocionando su nueva película durante los meses recientes y el evento fue diseñado para proveer a los fans con una experiencia mas personal y divertida y una donde ellos serian las estrellas de la noche.

La noche termino con muchos abrazos y una foto de group que sin duda terminara en un marco bellísimo.

English:

On Tuesday, November 25th four lucky winners/fans from TVezLA in Los Angeles were treated to an intimate dinner with Mexican Actor Kuno Becker and Aurora Papile from the upcoming film “Panic 5 Bravo”, which opens on Friday, December 5th, 2014. The dinner was sponsored by Frida Restaurant and held at their Westwood location.

The winners, all whom are long-time fans of Becker shared endless laughs, anecdotes, countless photos and a selection of tasty dishes that made this an unforgettable night for all.

Becker and Papile have been heavily promoting their new film for the past several months and this event was designed as a more personal experience to give back to their devoted fans and allow them to be the stars of the night.

The night ended with big hugs and a group photo that will without a doubt end up framed and treasured by each of the winners.

About TVezLA (Pronounce “Te Vez LA”):

“TVezLA” (pronounced “Te Vez LA”) is a digital media platform that brings giveaways, entertainment and more to bilingual Hispanics. It’s niche targeted to the City of Los Angeles, hence the name, and 50 miles of surrounding area. To date we average 200K+ impressions per month by 70K+ users on our Facebook Page; Los Angeles was our top city.

Like us on Facebook.com/TVezLA.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @TVezLA.

About Frida:

FRIDA family specializes in serving authentic Mexican cuisine in a relaxed and sophisticated setting. Located in Beverly Hills and in the heart of L.A.’s Westwood Village, FRIDA caters to professionals, students and Mexican food fans of all ages. Menu items range from marinated Arrachera Norteña steaks to slow cooked taco plates and everything in between.

Additionally, FRIDA offers an extensive array of top shelf cocktails, utilizing Mexico’s premium tequilas and mezcals. From the world-famous moles, to various ceviches, to the signature “Diablo Margaritas,” come celebrate everything that is wonderful about Mexican cuisine by visiting FRIDA restaurant today!

