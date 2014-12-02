Hellboy and the B.P.R.D. is pretty much a prequel to Hellboy but much better than a Phantom Menace.

A bizarre series of murders and rumors of something worse lead Professor Bruttenholm to send a young Hellboy to a Brazilian village on his first mission. Hellboy and a small group of agents uncover something terrible in the shadows of a sixteenth-century Portuguese fortress . . .

It’s hard to think of what kind of Hellboy story you can tell that hasn’t already been told. The book takes us on Hellboy’s first mission (just as the synopsis says) and we get to see how Hellboy become the iconic character that he is today. It something that certainly seems like an interesting story to tell, especially to the hardcore Hellboy fans.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola gets some help with John Arcudi to tell a story that has never been told and reading this issue, you can see that they really are going with more of a story with less action. Not that it’s a bad thing but you can see that they are really trying to make the series develop with more dialogue and less action than usual. There’s also a lot of character building going on in this issue, which is good. Since we are used to Hellboy, we know that the action will come later on in the story arch, so there’s no need to worry about that. I’m sure when it comes up, Mignola and Arcudi will go all out.

This book seems pretty damn interesting and it was a good start for a new series, not to mention a great pick up point to start off with for the fans that haven’t been reading comics for awhile. I really do like where this is going and I can’t wait to read the next issue.

