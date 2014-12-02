WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in talks with Disney to voice the character Maui, a demi-god who aids a young girl on a nautical adventure in “Moana.” The team of Ron Clements and John Musker, who brought the 1989 classic “The Little Mermaid” to the big screen will be the creative force behind this CG-animated comedy adventure.

The film is set in the ancient South Pacific world of Oceania. Moana, a born navigator, searches for a fabled island and her incredible journey teams her with her hero, the legendary demi-god Maui, as they traverse the open ocean on an action-packed voyage, encountering enormous sea creatures, breathtaking underworlds and ancient folklore.

The role of Moana has not been cast at this time and Disney will not comment on Johnson’s involvement, but a source who has knowledge of the project disclosed that there is no deal in place with the WWE Superstar at this time. Speculation has been running high about Johnson’s role in the film through several movie websites.

Musker made this statement concerning the character Moana.

“Moana is indomitable, passionate and a dreamer with a unique connection to the ocean itself. She’s the kind of character we all root for, and we can’t wait to introduce her to audiences.”

This will be Johnson’s first voice-over work since 2009’s “Planet 51.” Johnson’s will appear in next year’s “Fast & Furious 7” with Vin Diesel.

Source: The Wrap