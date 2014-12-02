Here is the cast of the highly-anticipated WB/DC film “Suicide Squad.”

Jared Leto-Joker

Margot Robbie-Harley Quinn

Will Smith-Deadshot

Tom Hardy-Rick Flag

Jai Courtney-Boomerang

Cara Delevingne-Enchantress

We have been hearing most of these names being attached to the film throughout the casting process. Will Smith was speculated to play Captain Boomerang, Jai Courtney was speculated to play Deadshot and model/actress Cara Delevingne was believed to have been up for the role of Harley Quinn. So all of the actors and actresses names were right, just not the roles for some.

Jesse Eisneberg is still in talks to bring his version of Lex Luthor to the film.

David Ayer will write and direct the film which comes out August 5, 2016.