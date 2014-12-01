Lionsgate announced today that the action thriller “Wild Card” starring Jason Statham, Michael Angarano, Milo Ventimiglia and Dominik García-Lorido will open in theaters and On Demand January 30th, 2015. Anne Heche, Sofia Vergara, Jason Alexander, Hope Davis and Stanley Tucci also appear in the film which is directed by Simon West and is based on the novel ‘Heat’ by two-time Academy® Award-winning writer William Goldman (Best Original Screenplay, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, 1969; Best Adapted Screenplay, All the President’s Men, 1976) who also wrote the screenplay.

Here is the synopsis for the film.

Nick Wild (Jason Statham) is a Las Vegas bodyguard with lethal professional skills and a personal gambling problem. When a friend is beaten by a sadistic thug, Nick strikes back, only to find out the thug is the son of a powerful mob boss. Suddenly Nick is plunged into the criminal underworld, chased by enforcers and wanted by the mob. Having raised the stakes, Nick has one last play to change his fortunes… and this time, it’s all or nothing.

“Wild Card” will debut in theaters and On Demand on January 30, 2015. The film stars Jason Statham, Michael Angarano, Dominik Garcia-Lorido, Hope Davis, Milo Ventimiglia, Max Casella, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Sofía Vergara, Anne Heche, François Vincentelli, Chris Browning, Matthew Willig, Davenia McFadden, Michael Papajohn, Jean Claude Leuyer, Greice Santo, Freddie Poole, Nick Epper, Lara Grice, Shanna Forrestall, Lee Perkins, Allison Wirges, Kyle Russell Clements, Pete Antico, D’Arcy Allen, Boyana Balta, Clayton J. Barber, Joshua Braud, Julio Castillo, Alex Eldimiati, Kasey James, Stephanie Jordan, Joseph A. Lewis, Travis Merendino, Bob Pepper, Codie Rimmer, Robert Segari, Mark Terry and Billy Tilk. William Goldman wrote the screenplay based on his novel ‘Heat.’ Simon West (“The Expendables 2”) directs.

Sources: Lionsgate, IMDb