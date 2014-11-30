600 SHARES Share Tweet

In “Panic 5 Bravo“ four on duty Arizona paramedics intercept a distress call coming from just over the U.S./Mexican border. They illegally cross the border to help the person in trouble. Then just like the saying says, “No Good Deed Goes Unpunished,” they get caught in the middle of a drug war and then the terror really begins. The good news is that it makes for a great film and I recommend it highly.

“Panic 5 Bravo” marks “Dallas” actor Kuno Becker’s directorial debut and he knocks the ball out of the park with his first effort. Becker shows his talent, which is most often found in veteran filmmakers. The movie has a solid cast which includes co-star Papile Aurora (“The Air I Breathe,” “Pulling Strings.”)

Check out the interview below!

“PANIC 5 BRAVO” will arrive in theaters on December 5th.