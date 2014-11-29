382 SHARES Share Tweet

“Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead” is probably the best horror comedy of its kind. The film is a sequel to 2009’s “Dead Snow.” What really makes this second installment a treat, besides the visuals, is that the storyline strays away from traditional zombie standards and gives audiences a chance to see a different take on an overused monster with a supernatural twist to boot.

I never saw the original film but it is currently running on cable. With the follow-up, the filmmakers were thoughtful enough to give a recap of the first horror feature, which does a admirable job of filling in any possible gaps. This is reminiscent of the beginning of Sam Raimi’s “Army of Darkness,” which quickly catches the viewer up to the present day storyline.

The film embodies an aspect of the grotesque (using outstanding make-up effects) with all the gore and body parts balanced with comedy. Some memorable moments include: Martin brushing off an annoying American kid in the hospital and trying to revive him, the Nazi zombies using a tank to go after two women pushing their baby strollers, siphoning gas, recruiting, the sidekick zombie (Kristoffer Joner) being useful and staging multiple comebacks, battlefield triage, Glenn Kenneth, Monica using “Empire Strikes Back” electrobinoculars, reconnecting with a loved one and the self-aware Nazi hand (a definite homage to “Evil Dead 2.”)

The pitched battle sequence between the two armies is well-executed, exciting and fun to watch. It is layered so that every part of the frame has something going on. There is no shortage of blood, body parts or wry humor. As for the politi (police,) they watch and observe, but are too afraid to engage the forces from hell.

Here is the synopsis for the film.

Martin (Vegar Hoel) hasn’t had the best vacation. He accidentally killed his girlfriend with an axe. He cut his own arm off with a chainsaw. And his best friends STILL got devoured by a battalion of Nazi Zombies. This morning, he woke up in a hospital bed with a new arm – but it’s a super-powered Zombie arm that wants to kill him, and anything else it can reach. Martin’s PISSED! And with the help of his new Zombie Squad pals Daniel (Martin Starr,) Blake (Ingrid Haas) and Monica (Jocelyn DeBoer,) he’s gonna deliver some payback to Colonel Herzog (Ørjan Gamst) and his precious Nazi gold – by raising an army of undead Russian soldiers of his own.

The film debuted at this years’ Sundance Film Festival and was well-received. We at Nuke the Fridge highly recommend you purchase either the DVD or the Blu-ray. The DVD and the Blu-ray Collector’s Edition both feature audio commentary with the director and writer, a VFX Featurette and Dead Snow comic book; while the Collector’s Edition exclusively features the international version of the film and the short film “Armen.”

“Dead Snow 2: Red vs. Dead” will debut on DVD and in a Collector’s Edition Blu-ray on December 9th. The film stars Vegar Hoel, Ørjan Gamst, Martin Starr, Jocelyn DeBoer, Ingrid Haas, Stig Frode Henriksen, Hallvard Holmen, Kristoffer Joner, Amrita Acharia, Derek Mears, Bjarte Tjøstheim, Christian Rubeck, Charlotte Frogner, Jesper Sundnes, Tage Guddingsmo, David Skaufjord, Daniel Berge Halvorsen, Guðmundur Ólafsson, Ingar Helge Gimle, Carl-Magnus Adner, Ivar Lykke, Lars Sundsbø, Hanna Maria Karlsdóttir, Vera Hilmarsdóttir, Kristian Figenschow, Laufey Elíasdóttir, Seth Sharp, Jóhanna Axelsdóttir, Epsen Edvardsen, Álfrún Laufeyjar-Sigurðardóttir, Thorir Sæmundsson, Jón Skúli Guðmundsson, Aron Valgeirsson and Sindri Freyr Seim Sigurðsson. Tommy Wirkola, Vegar Hoel and Stig Frode Henriksen wrote the screenplay. Tommy Wirkola (“Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters,” “Dead Snow”) directs.