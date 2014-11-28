350 SHARES Share Tweet

The Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens trailer debuted today. We asked followers of Nuke the Fridge on Facebook to submit their opinions on the teaser and here’s what some of them had to say. Read it and please add your opinions below!

Take my money now! – Louis Love

First reaction to official Star Wars ep Vll trailer:



Didn’t care for the voice over. Overly dramatic. I think plain music would have been more effective.

The Falcon shot upside down and around was cool.



The Stormtrooper helmets were indeed the image that was leaked months ago- wasn’t sure if that leaked helmet was real or not.



The new rides (the boxy speeder, the X-Wings) looked good. Was hoping to catch a glimpse of the original “big 3,” but only showing the unknowns was good in the sense that that’s how it was in the original trilogy.



The red saber with the sword edges in the forest with the hooded figure looked like a video game.



Everything looked sparse and clean, which shows JJ is keeping his promise to not fill up the screen with messy CGI everywhere like Lucas did. I am hopeful. – Jennifer Stockert



It looks pretty good for being just a teaser. The Cross looking Lightsaber looks interesting. The Stormtrooper’s new visor helmets look awesome. I like the practical effects they’ve added around. Better than seeing all that CGI crap being thrown at us nowadays. The visuals looks amazing. That’s my opinion. – Daydrian Lewis

My reaction to the trailer is omg it looks badass I want to see more footage of it also I want a lightsaber like that sith lol – Juan Salas



I literally got teary eyed watching this trailer, I have seen it 30 times so far…..I had same feeling when I was 14 years old when phantom menace trailer appeared for first time . 2015 can’t come any sooner. – David Popescu

Absolutely loved it. The cgi was incredible. Broadsaber guy has me very intrigued. The mysterious voice was awesome!!! – Eric Bayliss



I’m completely drained after watching this trailer. – Jason Buretta

– Jason Gott

