Official Trailer for STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS

Starring Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Anthony Daniels, Peter Mayhew, Kenny Baker and franchise newcomers, John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Gwendoline Christie, Lupita Nyong’o and Max von Sydow, Star Wars Episode VII is set to be released on December 18th, 2015.

The official STAR WARS EPISODE VII: THE FORCE AWAKENS trailer is finally here. The Star Wars era begins.

May the force be with you!

And here’s the trailer….

The teaser can also be seen in 30 theaters across North America beginning today. Following this weekend, the teaser can be seen in theaters around the world this December. Check out StarWars.com for a complete list of theaters.