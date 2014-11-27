web analytics
Peanuts postersNuke the Fridge has been closely following any developments concerning next year’s “The Peanuts Movie.” Now 20th Century Fox has officially announced the voice cast for the film. The young actors may be unknown, but they do fit their age appropriate characters. Check out the line-up!

Charlie Brown                  Noah Schnapp

Lucy                                   Hadley Belle Miller

Pig-Pen                              AJ Tecce

Schroeder                         Noah Johnston

Peppermint Patty            Venus Schultheis

Linus                                  Alexander Garfin

Little Red-Haired Girl    Francesca Capaldi

Franklin                            Mar Mar

Sally                                   Mariel Sheets

Marcie                               Rebecca Bloom

Shermy                             William Alexander Wunsch

Patty                                  Anastasia Bredikhina

Violet                                Madisyn Shipman

Here is the official cast photo.

Peanuts poster cast

“Peanuts” will open in theaters on November 6, 2015. The film will utilize the voice talents of the late Bill Melendez, Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller, AJ Tecce, Noah Johnston, Venus Schultheis, Alexander Garfin, Francesca Capaldi, Mar Mar, Mariel Sheets, Rebecca Bloom, William Alexander Wunsch, Anastasia Bredikhina and Madisyn Shipman. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz and Cornelius Uliano wrote the screenplay based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz, Paul Feig, Michael J. Travers and Cornelius Uliano are producing, while Steve Martino directs.

Source: 20th Century Fox