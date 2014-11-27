Nuke the Fridge has been closely following any developments concerning next year’s “The Peanuts Movie.” Now 20th Century Fox has officially announced the voice cast for the film. The young actors may be unknown, but they do fit their age appropriate characters. Check out the line-up!
Charlie Brown Noah Schnapp
Lucy Hadley Belle Miller
Pig-Pen AJ Tecce
Schroeder Noah Johnston
Peppermint Patty Venus Schultheis
Linus Alexander Garfin
Little Red-Haired Girl Francesca Capaldi
Franklin Mar Mar
Sally Mariel Sheets
Marcie Rebecca Bloom
Shermy William Alexander Wunsch
Patty Anastasia Bredikhina
Violet Madisyn Shipman
Here is the official cast photo.
“Peanuts” will open in theaters on November 6, 2015. The film will utilize the voice talents of the late Bill Melendez, Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller, AJ Tecce, Noah Johnston, Venus Schultheis, Alexander Garfin, Francesca Capaldi, Mar Mar, Mariel Sheets, Rebecca Bloom, William Alexander Wunsch, Anastasia Bredikhina and Madisyn Shipman. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz and Cornelius Uliano wrote the screenplay based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz, Paul Feig, Michael J. Travers and Cornelius Uliano are producing, while Steve Martino directs.
Source: 20th Century Fox