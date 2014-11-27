Nuke the Fridge has been closely following any developments concerning next year’s “The Peanuts Movie.” Now 20th Century Fox has officially announced the voice cast for the film. The young actors may be unknown, but they do fit their age appropriate characters. Check out the line-up!

Charlie Brown Noah Schnapp

Lucy Hadley Belle Miller

Pig-Pen AJ Tecce

Schroeder Noah Johnston

Peppermint Patty Venus Schultheis

Linus Alexander Garfin

Little Red-Haired Girl Francesca Capaldi

Franklin Mar Mar

Sally Mariel Sheets

Marcie Rebecca Bloom

Shermy William Alexander Wunsch

Patty Anastasia Bredikhina

Violet Madisyn Shipman

Here is the official cast photo.

“Peanuts” will open in theaters on November 6, 2015. The film will utilize the voice talents of the late Bill Melendez, Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller, AJ Tecce, Noah Johnston, Venus Schultheis, Alexander Garfin, Francesca Capaldi, Mar Mar, Mariel Sheets, Rebecca Bloom, William Alexander Wunsch, Anastasia Bredikhina and Madisyn Shipman. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz and Cornelius Uliano wrote the screenplay based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz, Paul Feig, Michael J. Travers and Cornelius Uliano are producing, while Steve Martino directs.

Source: 20th Century Fox