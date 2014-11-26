Some exciting developments are in the works for Guillermo del Toro’s “Pacific Rim 2.” The director is wanting to take his franchise into a different direction. It appears some characters will return for the second installment, while others will be used toward the end of the film in a chance to stage their involvement in a third feature.

Relayed by del Toro, the story will pick up a few years after the first film with Dr. Newt Geisler (Charlie Day) and Gottlieb (Burn Gorman) as the leads. Which means, science will become more prominent in the film. Here is what del Toro had to say.

“It’s a few years after the first one. It’s not an immediate follow-up. It is the world having been freed of Kaiju, what happens to the world after – what happens to the Jaeger technology once the Kaiju are not a threat. It’s quite a jump.”

He continued.

“Yes. It’s quite a different movie from the first one in that, but I think that two of our main characters like in the first one are Burn and Charlie. They are really, really – I mean, honestly, they are probably the guys I have the most fun writing along with Hannibal Chau (Ron Perlman) so just from a purely selfish drive, I like writing them. I love writing for Charlie and Burn. I mean, [Burn’s] in Crimson Peak for that reason, because I love working with him. You’re gonna get a lot of that, but the Kaijus are very different and you’re gonna see a very different type of the robots I think. It’s gonna be quite a different adventure.”

So, what will Geisler and Gottlieb do for a living if there are no more Kaijus to battle? Will there be Jaegers on stand-by with new technology to battle any potential Kaiju threat? Could an antagonist come from our side of the rift? Will Raleigh (Charlie Hunnam) and Mako (Rinko Kikuchi) come back?

Del Toro did say that there will be new Kaiju in the sequel. That in itself will be worth seeing.

Source: collider