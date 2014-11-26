For a long time, fans of Roland Emmerich’s “Independence Day” thought they’d never see a sequel to the 1996 blockbuster. Now 20th Century Fox has given the green light for the director to start production in May of next year. Again, Will Smith will not return.

Speculation is that there will be two films. Fox will only finance one. After Emmerich is put under contract, casting will begin.

Independence Day 2″ will be released on the July 4th weekend in 2016. This will mark the 20th anniversary of the 1996 original film. Nicolas Wright and James A. Woods wrote the script. Carter Blanchard rewrote the first draft of the script, which was written by Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, and then James Vanderbilt. Roland Emmerich, Dean Devlin and Harald Kloser will produce, while Roland Emmerich directs.

Source: deadline