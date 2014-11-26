450 SHARES Share Tweet

There has been so many rumors on the Justice League Dark film that all the fans have been wanting to see. Pacific Rim‘s Guillermo del Toro has been said to have been working on the script but this was thought to have been trashed when WB released the film slate for upcoming DC films and Justice League Dark was nowhere to be found. Well according to a report, del Toro has been working on the script and has just turned it in to the studio.

Forbes is reporting that the project “just took a big leap forward” and the screenplay for the film has went into weekend reads at Warner Bros. The report also says that the studio feedback to the script, should be known in just a few days.

Justice League Dark can bring a massive amount of characters to the big screen. Characters such as Zatanna, Swamp Thing, The Phantom Stranger, Deadman, Pandora, Frankenstein, as well as Constantine (once again) and more.