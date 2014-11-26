Zenescope Entertainment have announced two new mini-series coming early next year.

Grimm Fairy Tales: The Little Mermaid will feature the creative team of writer Meredith Finch (Wonder Woman, Grimm Tales of Terror), cover artist David Finch (Wonder Woman, Batman, Forever Evil) and colorist Ivan Nunes (Game of Thrones, Green Hornet, Grimm Fairy Tales). Additional cover artists include Ed Benes, Jason Metcalf, Mirka Andolfo, and Mike Krome. This exciting new series. Having first appeared in Grimm Fairy Tales: Myths and Legends, Zenescope’s Little Mermaid, Erica, now embarks on a brand new journey. Set a few months after her original story, Erica, now imprisoned, has some painful and violent reminders of how cruel fate can be.

Here’s what writer of Grimm Fairy Tales, Meredith Finch had to say:

“I am really looking forward to exploring Zenescope’s version of The Little Mermaid. We are going to explore the history of the character from a new perspective and the impact of past rivalries on her present. I’m also really looking forward to writing the character of the sea witch. I’m having a lot of fun with her as I get into the character” Grimm Fairy Tales : The White Queen will shine with covers by Billy Tucci, Talent Caldwell, Sabine Rich, Sean Chen, and Giuseppe Cafaro. The creative team includes writer Troy Brownfield (Batman, Grimm Fairy Tales: Myths and Legends), artist Luca Claretti (No Tomorrow, Neverland: Age of Darkness) and colorist Leonardo Paciarotti (George Perez’s Sirens, Wonderland, Fiction Squad)

It will be released in February 2015. The Age of Darkness has arrived in Wonderland. The White Queen, Calie Liddle (daughter of Alice), has begun her rule in Wonderland and hopes for peace. Though she has allies, Calie’s hold is tenuous and when the Dark Queen comes demanding tribute, will Wonderland survive?

Pick these up and other Zenescope Entertainment books. It will be easy to tell which issues to start with thanks to the new Zenescope Entertainment Launch logo which appears on every issue that marks a good place to to start reading a series.