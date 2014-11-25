300 SHARES Share Tweet

For the first time ever, all of the “Robot Chicken” Christmas specials are available on one dvd!

What more can I say other than this is awesome! Everyone knows how hilarious “Robot Chicken” is. “Robot Chicken” always delivers when it comes to specials. Whether it be the Star Wars specials, DC specials or holiday specials, you always end up coming out of it with a new joke playing in your head over and over again. This DVD is no different.

First off, you get six Christmas specials from seasons 1-6. Robot Chicken’s Christmas Special (Season 1), Robot Chicken’s Half-Assed Christmas Special (Season 2,) Robot Chicken’s Full-Assed Christmas Special (Season 3), Robot Chicken’s DP Christmas Special (Season 4), Robot Chicken’s ATM Christmas Special (Season 5) and Robot Chicken’s Born Again Virgin Christmas Special. The specials run a little over an hour all together so it’s a decent length.

Throughout the dvd, there are plenty of cameos made. Cameos include: Ashton Kutcher (That 70’s Show), Seth McFarlane (Family Guy), Phyllis Diller (A Bug’s Life), Dax Shepard (Parenthood), Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone), Christian Slater (Interview with the Vampire), Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy), Mila Kunis (That 70’s Show), Henry Winkler (Happy Days) and a few more. Cameos are one of the best parts about “Robot Chicken.”

Bonus Features

The DVD also includes some bonus features of course. There’s two deleted scenes, five deleted animatics and a couple on-air promos. The extras are about an extra 10 minutes of “Robot Chicken.”

Verdict

“Robot Chicken Christmas Special” was hilarious! All of the specials delivered and there is no shortage of laughter. The only downside were the bonus features which I wish there was more of. Something like a behind-the-scenes featurette of how an episode is made, would have been cool. All in all, with the dvd only going for $14.97, this would be a great Christmas gift for any “Robot Chicken” fan.

The dvd is available now.