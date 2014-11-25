Images were posted on Nuke the Fridge yesterday from “Pan” starring “Wolverine” actor Hugh Jackman. Now a trailer has been released for the next summer’s adventure/family/comedy. Warning, this is not a typical retelling of J.M. Barrie’s classic “Peter Pan.” The evil Blackbeard (Hugh Jackman) will be featured as the main villain, while Hook (Garrett Hedlund) will resemble an Indiana Jones type of character and team-up with Peter to oppose the notorious pirate. Check out this stylishly beautiful trailer!

Here is the storyline for the film.

The notorious Blackbeard uses his flying ship and crew to kidnap young wartime orphans-including a certain Peter (Levi Miller)-from their beds to the magical Neverland. There, Peter finds both fun and dangers, and ultimately discovers his destiny — to become the hero who will be forever known as Peter Pan.

Apparently, Hedlund’s Hook will flirt with Rooney Mara’s controversial Tiger Lily character, while model Cara Delevingne will make a brief appearance as a mermaid.

“Pan” will arrive in theaters on July 17, 2015. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, Rooney Mara, Garrett Hedlund, Cara Delevingne, Nonso Anozie, Paul Kaye, Levi Miller, Emerald Fennell, Adeel Akhtar, Spencer Wilding, Kathy Burke, Julian Seager, Jack Lowden, Anastasia Harrold, Leni Zieglmeier, Deborah Rosan, Joe Kennard, Jimmy Vee, Debra Leigh-Taylor, Phill Martin, Harry Lister Smith, Lewis MacDougall, Ami Metcalf, Oliver Payne, Jamie Wilson, Jamie Beamish, Amy Morgan, Alexander Bracq, Tae-joo Na, Aaran Mitra, Jack Charles, Aaron Monaghan, Rafael Pereira-Edwards, Nicholas Agnew, Kwame Augustine, Jacob Greener-Tofts, Andres Austin Bennett, Oscar Hatton, Gabriel Andreu, Ben Smith, Chris Marchant, Kurt Egyiawan, Nicholas Marshall, Adnan Mustafa and Tomislay English. Jason Fuchs wrote the screenplay based on characters created by J.M. Barrie. Joe Wright “Atonement” directs.

Source: Entertainment Weekly