Two minor league hockey teams wore (probably) the best jerseys ever. The Toledo Walleye had a Heroes Night promotion, celebrating Batman’s 75th anniversary with these awesome jerseys.

Now the best part about this is that a fight broke out involving a player from each team. Here it is…

It gets even better, one of the players involved in the fight was named Kevin Harvey. (As in Harvey Dent).

The Toledo Walleye (caped crusaders) got the win, 6-2.