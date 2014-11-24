439 SHARES Share Tweet

J.M. Barrie’s timeless classic “Peter Pan” is coming to the big screen once more. The plot will follow a different path than the one laid out in the original story. It is rumored that Pan and Captain Hook will team up against the evil pirate Blackbeard (Hugh Jackman.) Images of Jackman’s Blackbeard and Peter (Levi Miller) have been released. Check them out!

Here is the storyline for the film.

The notorious Blackbeard uses his flying ship and crew to kidnap young wartime orphans-including a certain Peter-from their beds to the magical Neverland. There, Peter finds both fun and dangers, and ultimately discovers his destiny — to become the hero who will be forever known as Peter Pan.

The role of Hook will be played by Garrett Hedlund. His character will be likened to an Indiana Jones type of figure. Director Joe Wright had this to say about the film.

“This isn’t exactly the Neverland story you know.”

“Pan” will arrive in theaters on July 17, 2015. The film stars Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, Rooney Mara, Garrett Hedlund, Cara Delevingne, Nonso Anozie, Paul Kaye, Levi Miller, Emerald Fennell, Adeel Akhtar, Spencer Wilding, Kathy Burke, Julian Seager, Jack Lowden, Anastasia Harrold, Leni Zieglmeier, Deborah Rosan, Joe Kennard, Jimmy Vee, Debra Leigh-Taylor, Phill Martin, Harry Lister Smith, Lewis MacDougall, Ami Metcalf, Oliver Payne, Jamie Wilson, Jamie Beamish, Amy Morgan, Alexander Bracq, Tae-joo Na, Aaran Mitra, Jack Charles, Aaron Monaghan, Rafael Pereira-Edwards, Nicholas Agnew, Kwame Augustine, Jacob Greener-Tofts, Andres Austin Bennett, Oscar Hatton, Gabriel Andreu, Ben Smith, Chris Marchant, Kurt Egyiawan, Nicholas Marshall, Adnan Mustafa and Tomislay English. Jason Fuchs wrote the screenplay based on characters created by J.M. Barrie. Joe Wright directs.

Sources: Entertainment Weekly, IMDb