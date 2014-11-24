594 SHARES Share Tweet

Last year started a Thanksgiving Day tradition. Don’t miss out when this Thursday you can watch and enjoy six classic episodes of MST3K, which you can stream live. The episodes are complete with brand new introductions by Joel Hodgson. (He was the first captive aboard the Satellite of Love and one of the show’s creators.) Check out the trailer!

More exciting news is coming from Shout! Factory. In addition to the marathon, the company is putting a bunch of MST3K titles on sale offering up a set of free exclusive coasters with each qualifying order. You can also win a free, “Where’s Servo?” poster created by Steve Seck. The poster features a character from every single MST3K episode. You can enter to win this item separately on the Shout! Factory website.

Finally, Mystery Science Theater 3000 and Shout! Factory have launched the MST3K YouTube Channel and MST3K on Vimeo.

So, tune in on Thanksgiving Day, November 27th, at 12 noon ET/9:00 a.m. PT for six classic episodes of MST3K. You can watch the show on the OFFICIAL MST3K YOUTUBE CHANNEL, which also features annotated, full-length episodes, previews of upcoming releases and new content weekly.

Now tear off a turkey leg, gather the family together and join in the conversation on Twitter and Facebook with the tag #MST3KTurkeyDay!

Source: Shout! Factory