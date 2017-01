The Director and Producer For WONDER WOMAN Have Been Chosen!

According to The Hollywood Reporter Breaking Bad’s Michelle MacLaren has signed on to direct the Wonder Woman movie staring Gal Gadot and Batman V. Superman director, Zack Snyder, is set to produce.

The movie opens in theaters on June 23, 2017 and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will first appear in Batman V. Superman.