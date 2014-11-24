Thanksgiving is just around the corner and what a great way to enjoy a feast than with the perfect movie to watch with your family. Marvel’s GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY is now available on Digital HD plus Disney Movies Anywhere and on Blu-ray™ 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray, DVD and On-Demand December 9th! We have some awesome clips from the bonus features below as a sneak peek to share with YOU!

Check them out!

Bonus Clip: Bloopers Dance Off

Deleted Scene: The Kyln Will Have To Do

Bonus Clip: James Gunn’s Aesthetic Vision

Bonus Clip: Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon

Bonus Clip: Benicio Del Toro as the Collector



Bonus Clip: Music from the Morag Scene

