The wait for who will play Apocalypse in the next installment of the X-men franchise has come to a close, according to Variety.

Variety is reporting that Oscar Issac (Drive, Sucker Punch, The Force Awakens) has closed a deal to play the villain Apocalypse.

Bryan Singer described Apocalypse in a recent interview saying “Apocalypse’ will have more of the mass destruction that ‘X-Men’ films, to date, have not relied upon. There’s definitely now a character and a story that allow room for that kind of spectacle.”

X-Men: Apocalypse is set to release May 27, 2016.