Xenomorphs kick ass!

“Aliens: Fire and Stone” has been a part of a huge Dark Horse event. The Fire and Stone series follows Aliens along with the Predator and Prometheus.

Here’s the synopsis of “Aliens: Fire and Stone” #3 to get you all caught up.

With their numbers dwindling and hopes for rescue fading, the desperate survivors on the strange planet known as LV-223 fight among themselves. A lone scientist may hold the key to their freedom, though—if everyone can live long enough to hear him out! Ties in with the Prometheus and Aliens films!

The action hits you right in the face just a couple of pages into the issue. Just when you think the aliens couldn’t get anymore badass and creepy, we see a human (Luiz) somehow merged with an alien. It looks insane! Well as the whole crew is left wondering how this happened, Cale has something he’s been keeping from the rest of the crew.

There’s no shortage of action in the issue. You get maybe a page to a page and half rest before some chaos starts happening so the issue will keep you fully interested from beginning to start. Even with all of the action, writer Chris Roberson delivers a solid story which is always the most important part to a comic.

This issue has everything that a fan of “Aliens” could want. There’s no holding back in building up the creatures legacy even more than it is and Chris Roberson is doing the Aliens legacy some justice and only adds more to the species. Everyone who has loved the “Aliens” franchise can get their Xenomorph fix and then some with this Fire and Stone series. “Aliens: Fire and Stone” #3 comes out this Wednesday.