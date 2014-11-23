Fan created trailers have cropped up lately promoting next year’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” film. Speculation has persisted that the first official trailer will debut in front of Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies” on December 17th.

Now a rumor posted on Reddit (not once but twice) suggests that a ninety second trailer for “Star Wars Episode VII” will arrive on Thanksgiving Day weekend in 100 theaters nationwide before the show time of every single movie. Supposedly, Disney has told the 100 theaters that they had to run a showing of “Big Hero 6” as the earliest show time for each day.

If this is true, Disney stands to boost their gross for the CGI superhero film. In 1998, the trailer for “Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace” premiered in front of the Brad Pitt film, “Meet Joe Black.” Some fans paid full admission just to see the trailer and then walked out before the feature began. Disney is probably hoping for a similar reaction, but without the fans walking out early.

