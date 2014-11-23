I have been waiting for this issue, since I closed issue one. All I can say is WOW! “American Horror Story” has nothing on “Colder: The Bad Seed.”

Swivel, the malicious villain continues to bring gruesome horror to the city as he tries to keep giving his plant nutrients. He has now gone after someone close to Declan.

This issue picked up right where the last one left off. I’m not only talking about going from issue #1 to issue #2, I’m talking about continuing in telling a great story that isn’t like anything else out there. Just when you think that this book couldn’t get any creepier or horrific, writer Paul Tobin just ups the insanity page by page it seems.

From Swivel ripping the skin off of someones back and folding it into a paper plane, (well human skin plane?) to fingers growing out of Swivel’s face to pick a splinter out of a little’s finger, this is by far the most insane book I’ve ever read.

The duo of Paul Tobin and Juan Ferreyra deliver on every page and on every panel. This is no doubt, my newest favorite series out right now. And I can’t wait for issue #3. Make sure to pick up issue #2 this coming Wednesday.