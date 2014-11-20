523 SHARES Share Tweet

Hey, hey, hey! It’s Chris Salce as always, bringing you another edition of “The C-Word.” In this special edition, we will have a look at all of the awesome cosplay that flooded our convention this past weekend at Frank and Sons. For the past few years, we have thrown some awesome conventions. We still remain to be the only pop culture site that throws their own convention and makes it free for the fans. It’s something we do towards the end of every year as a big thank you to all of our loyal readers. This year’s NTF con brought out some of pop culture’s biggest icons such as the NWO, the legendary Rowdy Roddy Piper, P.J. Soles (Halloween), Sid Haig (Devil’s Rejects), Heroes of Cosplay‘s Commander Holly, cosplayer Kit Quinn, former WWE Diva Katie Lee Burchill, Robert Allen Mukes (House of 1000 Corpses) and we even had a Nightmare on Elm Street reunion, plus many more! A large part of the con consisted of some great cosplay and thanks to our photographer Carlos Duncan, here they are along with some of our guest.

(All Photos by Carlos Duncan)

There you have it. Cosplay of NTF con 2014! Thank you to all of those who came out to the con, we hope you enjoyed the show. Until next time, this is Chris saying “Hey, guys. Whoa, Big Gulps, huh? All right! Well, see you later.”