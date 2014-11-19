Deadline is reporting that there are four actresses that Marvel is inviting in to test for the role of Jessica Jones, for the upcoming Netflix series. The actresses named are Krysten Ritter (“Don’t Trust the B—- in Apartment 23”), Alexandra Daddario (“Percy Jackson”), Teresa Palmer (“Warm Bodies”) and Jessica De Gouw (“Arrow”).

Also in that same report, two actors are being considered for the role of Luke Cage. Lance Gross (“Crisis”) and Mike Colter (“American Horror Story”). Luke Cage is will apparently appear in 6-7 episodes of “Jessica Jones,” then will lead into his own Netflix series.

The four Netflix series (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist) will eventually lead up to another Netflix mini-series, “The Defenders.”