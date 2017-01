Snoopy takes to the skies to dogfight with the infamous Red Baron in this first official trailer for the “Peanuts” film, which opens next November. Check it out and smile!

“Peanuts” will open in theaters on November 6, 2015. The film will utilize the voice talent of the late Bill Melendez. Bryan Schulz, Craig Schulz and Cornelius Uliano wrote the screenplay based on the comic strip “Peanuts” by Charles M. Schulz. Steve Martino directs.

Source: Fox Family Entertainment